The abseil is taking place at the Spinnaker Tower, a 170-metre landmark observation tower in Portsmouth, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 9am to 6pm and the company has the target of raising £20,000 for this amazing local charity.

All of the donations raised from the abseil will help Solent Mind to continue providing high quality mental health services to support the local community.

Autumn sunset light on the Portsmouth waterfront, Hampshire, UK

Last year, Solent Mind helped 55,000 people who were experiencing poor mental health and this equates to 1 in 28 of the local population.

Michael Frisby, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at the Infinigate Group, said, “Mental health and wellbeing are a top priority at Infinigate Cloud and that’s why our employees collectively chose to partner with Solent Mind as our corporate charity.

We’d like to invite everyone to come along to support our adventurous abseiling team. It’s going to be a fantastic day and I will be personally joining a team of 40 abseilers comprised of Infinigate Cloud employees, customers and partners to descend the magnificent Spinnaker Tower.”