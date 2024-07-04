Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest was opened into the death of a “special boy” who was killed when his motorbike crashed with two cars - with the initial cause of death released.

Kieran Short | Family/go fund me

Kieran Short, 20, died following a collision on the A334 in Shedfield at around 5.42pm on Thursday June 27. Police said the crash involved a black motorcycle and two cars which collided at the junction of Sandy Lane. Kieran, a South Central Ambulance Service dispatch handler from Shedfield, died at the scene.

An inquest was opened on Wednesday at Hampshire Coroner’s Court into Kieran’s death. The hearing was told the preliminary cause of death was “traumatic chest and abdominal Injuries”. An inquest will be heard at Winchester Coroner's Court on 8 July 2025.

It comes as police are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses with a spokesperson saying: “As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 5.40pm and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which could help us with our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240271552. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via our website.”

Kieran’s parents Karen Harley and Rob have launched a fundraiser to give Kieran a fitting send-off. Already nearly £9,000 has been donated.

The couple wrote on Go Fund Me: “Our gorgeous son Kieran was taken from us on 27 June. He was on his way to work, as a dispatch handler for South Central Ambulance, which he loved, his goal was to be a paramedic). He was riding his motorcycle and was involved in a fatal collision.

“The loss of our 20 year old son has come as a huge shock to us all as a family. Our son was a fun loving boy, enjoyed being with his family, his partner and friends. Especially loved the freedom of his motorcycle and embraced every moment life had to offer.

“In his memory, we would like to provide our special boy with the send off and celebration of his life in the way he deserves. To anyone looking to offer support, any donations will go towards our son's send off and the remaining balance going towards a charity best suited to celebrate our son and provide support to others.

“I wish to thank all our friends, family and the perfect stranger, who has kindly sent well wishes and condolences. We as a family find them all of great comfort.”