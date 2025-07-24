Inquest held into well known Portsmouth cricketer with “larger than life personality” who died
Popular Grant Bauchop died from “morphine and alcohol toxicity” in Portsmouth on April 8 last year.
An alcohol and drug-related death was recorded for the 46-year-old at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court this week after he suffered respiratory and central nervous system depression.
Grant had become a qualified ECB core coach and had set up a bat refurbishment operation at his home prior to his death.
He was fondly remembered during a charity match in May last year between two of his former teams Portsmouth Community and Sarisbury.
Community CC chairman Matt Barber told The News last year that Grant “was an accomplished all rounder, contributing regularly with both bat and ball”.
He added: “However it was his love for the game, larger than life personality and willingness to give up his time to support others both inside and outside of cricket for which he will be fondly remembered.
"He played with a determination to win but with an enduring sense of fun and humour and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.”
Grant’s partner Sophie, his parents Sharon and Gary, his sister Melanie and his brother Stuart, were all in attendance to celebrate Grant's life during the match. Friends and work colleagues from Bookers also attended the event at Cockleshell Gardens.
They all watched as, before the game, captains John Creamer and Stephen Osgood walked through a guard of honour formed by both teams and Sophie laid out Grant’s match shirt, followed by a two minute round of applause.
The event raised £1,500 for charities that were close to Grant's heart, Opening Up and Help for Heroes.
Among many raffle prizes that were kindly donated for the occasion were signed Southern Brave shirts and match-worn helmets from Hampshire skipper and England World Cup winner James Vince.
Grant’s funeral took place at Portchester Crematorium where his life was celebrated by family and friends.
