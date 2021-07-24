On Tuesday, 26-year-old Harley Salter was joined by Sally Gunnell OBE for the opening ceremony of the ‘Alinkerlympics’ in Southsea.

This 17 day event will see Harley take on 21 Olympic sport-inspired challenges using an Alinker walking bike to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Harley has a range of moderate to severe cognitive and physical disabilities, including autism, Tourette’s, anxiety, OCD, XYY syndrome, and hypermobility.

Sally Gunnell and Harley Salter at the opening ceremony

He is also a Symes amputee, and the ceremony also marked the third anniversary of having his foot amputated due to a congenital birth defect that severely impacted his mobility.

Mum Vanessa Salter said: ‘It was the anniversary of Harley’s life-changing but life-enhancing surgery, and what he’s achieved since then has been incredible.’

At the opening ceremony, a torch was lit and Harley embarked on a one-mile pier-to-pier walk from Clarence Pier to South Parade Pier in Southsea.

Vanessa, Harley, and Charlotte Waring journeying from Clarence Pier to South Parade Pier. Picture: Mike Cooter (210721)

Vanessa added: ‘It went really well, Harley was so happy and it really sort of brought home that excitement.

‘When he met Sally Gunnell and some representatives from the hospice, he was just smiling the whole time and he raced ahead to South Parade Pier.

‘It was really lovely to see him doing the challenges and be so confident.’

The Olympic-themed challenges will include athletics, archery, karate, and football.

Guinness world record holder Harley during his journey from Clarence Pier to South Parade Pier. Picture: Mike Cooter (210721)

Harley said: ‘It was an absolute honour and privilege to be joined by a real-life Olympic Athlete, Sally Gunnell, to light the torch and set me on my way to the Alinkerlympics.’

Harley is also taking on a daily 5k as part of Virtual Runners Tokyo Athlete’s Challenge.

Sally Gunnell, who is a vice president of Chestnut Tree House, said: ‘What an inspirational young man Harley is.

Mum Vanessa Salter and son Harley Salter were joined by Mandi Hirsch and Charlotte Waring from the Chestnut Tree House charity. Picture: Mike Cooter (210721)

‘It was so lovely to meet him and his mum Vanessa, and I wish them all the luck in the world with this incredible challenge.

‘It was clear on meeting Harley, how excited he is about the Alinkerlympics, and he has come so far since having his foot amputated three years ago.

‘I have been a huge supporter of Chestnut Tree House for many years now and I hope people get behind Harley and show their support.’

