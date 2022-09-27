Seth Thind, a 25-year-old bike mechanic formerly of Lakeside Gardens in Havant, died after falling from a bridge which crosses the busy motorway.

The incident took place at around 8.10pm on Sunday, February 6.

Speaking at the inquest into Seth’s death, senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said the young man had suffered a ‘very haphazard’ spell of mental health treatment, which had been instigated after several attempts to take his own life over the past four years.

Pictured: A3M, view from Horndean bridge on Monday 7 February 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The four bridges with pedestrian access along the stretch of the A3(M) have seen 12 critical incidents regarding individuals’ welfare in the last five years, including three suicide attempts that had ended in deaths.

The coroner said he would write to Highways England and Hampshire County Council, urging them to add crisis helpline signs, telephones, and wrap-around railings across all the footbridges along the stretch of motorway.

Paying tribute to Seth, his mother Alison said that her son – an avid traveller and lover of outdoor activities - was an inspiration to all who knew him.

In a statement read out during the inquest, she said: ‘Seth had been loved by many and had an impact on many, (inspiring) them to fulfil their dreams.

She added: ‘I totally believe that Seth did not intend to end his life, and one thing led to another – leading to disaster.

‘I feel that this is one of those times when the system failed us as a family.’

Following an attempted overdose and serious concerns about his safety at the family home around Christmas 2021, Seth had been receiving treatment at Antelope House, a small mental health hospital in Southampton, for more than two months when he was suddenly discharged on Friday, February 4.

Seth had been expecting to move into suitable accommodation in East Grinstead on the Monday – but was discharged without any suitable housing accommodation arranged until then.

Housing was eventually found – a short distance from the footbridge, which Seth had visited in a prior incident sparking concerns for his welfare.

Police and an emergency mental health crisis team were called on Saturday, February 5, due to concerns for Seth’s welfare and concerns that he had attempted another overdose.

Seth was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where he was kept overnight before a ‘confusing’ discharge saw him leave the hospital and travel to the footbridge, according to coroner Chris Wilkinson.

He labelled the discharge from Antelope House as ‘rushed’ and his treatment full of ‘missed opportunities’ to better communicate with his family, local authorities, and other medical professionals who had supported Seth.

Mum Alison added: ‘I feel that if Seth had been given proper support from his discharge, things could have been different.’

Mandy Bright, an incident investigations officer with Southern Health, attended the inquest and said: ‘There were a number of care and service delivery problems in the treatment that Seth received.’

Seth’s mother said she hoped that no other family would have to endure what hers had been through.

She said: ‘‘Learning curve’ is a very fine thing to say, but someone shouldn’t have to lose their life in order for some on to learn.’

Addressing the medical professionals at the inquest, she said: ‘You placed him right on the path of a motorway – he only had to walk up the road.’

Coroner Chris Wilkinson ruled that Seth took his own life ‘impulsively’ while suffering from severe mental health issues and toxicity from anti-depressant sertraline and alcohol.

The coroner said that Seth inspired others to fulfill their dreams - a ‘lasting and significant legacy to the individual that he was and the upbringing he had’.

He added: ‘For many years he did not suffer any mental health difficulties.

‘Seth lived a full life that he enjoyed.’

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0300 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk

If you need urgent help with your mental health, there is free support available 24/7 from:

• Samaritans - call 116 123 or email [email protected]

• Shout - text HANTS to 85258