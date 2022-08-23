Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired Villages have secured the proposed development, of reserved matters, for 120 specialist homes for older people.

The scheme aims to help address the lack of age-appropriate housing for older people in the UK.

The approved scheme will offer apartments and chalet-style bungalows specially designed to meet the changing needs of residents as they age.

Horndean village square. Picture: Inspired Villages

It is adjacent to a care home currently under construction by Barchester Healthcare.

At the heart of this community will be a village centre with facilities including: a restaurant, bar, café, hair salon, multifunctional activity spaces, swimming pool, fitness studio and gym.

Inspired Villages purchased the Horndean site with outline planning permission for an integrated retirement community in place from Highwood in June 2022.

They have since worked closely with Highwood and East Hampshire District Council during the planning process to get to this latest stage.

Neal Dale, development director at Inspired Villages, said: ‘We have a rapidly ageing demographic in this country with the number of over 65s set to reach 18m by 2040, which creates significant demand for age-appropriate housing so they can enjoy healthy, independent lives for as long as possible.

‘Our approved scheme in Horndean will help us address this issue, supporting our country’s health and social care system, and create local jobs. We plan to start on site by end of year.’

Work on the site is due to start later this year.