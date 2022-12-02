The awards will take place at 6pm at St Mary’s Church and have seen local people nominate individuals and groups that have gone before a panel of judges who have spent their time considering over 150 nominations across six categories.

Reverend Canon Bob White, chair of Fratton Big Local, said: ‘This annual celebration of local people who serve their community is an important moment for us to stop and recognise those who are around us and help us in many ways.

Father Bob White at St Mary's Church, Fratton for the launch of the Comfort and Joy project. Picture: Mike Cooter (271122)

‘It is great to see the number being nominated increasing each year and we hope that the awards inspire all of us to find ways to bring some light into the lives of others.’

The Inspire Fratton Awards have been established by Fratton Big Local and Stephen Morgan, who have come together to ensure people are recognised for their efforts throughout the year.

The Inspiring Fratton Awards are an extension of the celebration of light within darkness, and it is expected to be a good evening had by all.

Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘As someone who was born and raised in Fratton, I know that there are people in our community who go out of their way to improve the local area. That’s why a few years ago, working alongside Big Local Fratton, we launched the Inspiring Fratton awards.

