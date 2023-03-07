International Women's Day: Watch as Portsmouth women talk about those who inspire them
Women in Portsmouth have been speaking about the women who have inspired them the most for International Women’s Day.
By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:04pm
Pamodzi Creatives has a community of volunteers focused on The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Project with the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards set to take place at the The Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, March 10.
Ahead of the event – and in celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8 – representatives from Pamodzi spoke about the woman who most inspire them.