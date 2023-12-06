Is it possible to tick off the festive shopping list when only visiting Portsmouth’s charity shops?

This Christmas, crucial issues such as sustainability and the cost of living crisis are more prevalent than ever. According to the Office for National Statistics, two thirds of adults are spending less on non-essentials because of price increases. As such, you may be considering more budget-efficient and eco-friendly gift options this festive season. There is a simple solution right on your doorstep – charity shops.

In recent years, second-hand shopping has become increasingly popular, clearly seen in the rise of internet shopping sites such as Vinted and Depop. The Charity Retail Association reported that income from charity shops rose by 15% in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022, based on a survey of 46 charities. Portsmouth holds an impressive number of charity shops, 67 according to The Big Issue, a magazine that provides income for vendors living in poverty, placing the city 8th in their top ten list.

I decided to put North End’s charity shops to the test. With the mammoth task ahead of fulfilling the tastes of my crazy football-obsessed brothers, famously hard-to-buy-for Dad, and best friends with an array of interests, I was feeling apprehensive. Armed with £20, many tote bags, and a list of family and friends to find Christmas gifts for, I set out onto London Road.

Lucy paid a visit to Portsmouth's charity shops to do her Christmas shopping - and was delighted with the results

First stop on my crawl was the Scope shop, the disability and equality charity for England and Wales. They boasted an impressive display of nik-naks (my favourite department of any charity shop), and although I made no purchases, There was a particularly interesting find – a teapot marking the wedding of the then Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.

Next, I stopped off at the British Heart Foundation, my favoured charity shop due to its large literature and DVD selection. Here I hit the jackpot, picking up the Jumanji board game for my little brothers aged 6 and 9 (£2.50), multiple books for my dad, best friend, younger siblings and nieces, and a quirky ornament for my dragon-obsessed friend (£1.50). Whilst shopping, I had a chat with the shop’s manager, Helen, regarding second-hand shopping and the importance of doing so this Christmas.

She said: “It is becoming increasingly popular to shop in charity shops. At Christmas, we have a wide range of new items, and our Christmas cards are really popular. It’s all going to a good cause and helps us fund our heart research.”

The result of Lucy's successful shopping trip

Next up on the high street was the Naomi House & Jacksplace shop; the place to go if you’re looking for second-hand clothing. This charity provides expert hospice care to children, young people, and adults across central southern England at their centres. Most items of clothing are priced at £2 unless stated otherwise, and I managed to find this gorgeous festive jumper for my mum at that price! I also picked up The Chase board game for my boyfriend’s family (£3.50).

Finally, I visited the Help 4 Special Children shop, a charity chosen by David Fuller as one of the three Lord Mayor of Portsmouth’s charities in 2016/17. The local charity provides support such as respite care and special equipment to children with special needs, disabilities, or terminal illnesses. Although small, it is filled to the brim with a treasury of items to suit anyone. Here, I found a unique book on positive witchcraft for another close friend.

