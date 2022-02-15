Is Kanye West still dating Julia Fox? Here is the latest

The couple confirmed they were dating earlier in 2022.

However it has now been announced that they’ve broke up.

Julia Fox and Kanye remain ‘close friends and collaborators’ but have ceased to be an official couple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ye and Julia Fox. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It comes as West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has lashed out at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

The global megastar shared a series of erratic Instagram posts directed at the SNL comedian and his relationship with the reality star.

West and Fox met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

But a spokesperson for Fox told the PA news agency on Monday their relationship was over.

‘They remain close friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,’ the spokesperson said.

The romance came amid a messy row between the musician and Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him last year.

West also directed “hurtful” online messages towards the reality star and claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

Kardashian said the rapper had made co-parenting ‘impossible every step of the way’.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron