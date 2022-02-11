Is Twitter down? Users around the world report issues with social media platform

Twitter is down for many users.

Down detector is reporting widespread outages of the social media platform this evening.

The map shows that there are issues being reported with Twitter up and down the country – including in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

On desktop, users are met with the message: ‘Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault.’

Twitter urges you to ‘try reloading’ however if you try that you are met with the same message.

On mobile, if you select a Tweet you are simply met with a message that reads: ‘Uh oh, an error was encountered.’

