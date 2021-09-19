People having fun at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Emma Terracciano

The scorching sunshine at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend was interrupted in the early hours of this morning by rainfall that woke many campers from their slumber.

But spirits are high for the final day, which will see performances from The Script, Razorlight and Duran Duran.

Liam Gallagher performing at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Andy Kent, 53 from Newport, said: ‘The festival so far has been really great – and a lot of that is down to who you come with and what you make of it.

‘We’ve got to the main stage early each day to watch all the acts, as we do every year.

‘What I love about this festival is that you always know where things are, and the line-up is always so good. This year has been great, we’ve practically camped out at the main stage.’

Joseph Shimmins, 35 from Newport, added: ‘It’s fantastic to be back at a live event, you honestly can’t beat it.

‘I went to Victorious for a day but the Isle of Wight Festival is local to us, we’re so lucky to have it on our doorstep.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron