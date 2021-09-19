Saturday was another barnstorming day at Seaclose Park, Newport, with performances from David Guetta, Snow Patrol, Sam Fender and many, many more.

There was some celebrity glamour at the festival yesterday – with Friends actor Courteney Cox being spotted at the festival and stopping to take photos with fans.

It came after Sir Tom Jones was pictured taking the ferry back to Portsmouth from Fishbourne after performing at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night.

The News had photographers down at Seaclose Park on Saturday to capture the scenes as people enjoyed the music yesterday.

You can see our best photos in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday People having fun at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

2. Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday People having fun at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

3. Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday John Giddings with fancy dress hippy girls Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

4. Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday Winner of the Isle Of Wight Festival Fancy Dress Competition Donna Parkin and best friend Claire Swinburn Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales