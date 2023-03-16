News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
9 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
14 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
15 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
15 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Sabrina Carpenter, Lottery Winners and more added to June line-up

American popstar and actress Sabrina Carpenter will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year, it has been confirmed.

By David George
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:54 GMT

The Nonsense and Fast Times singer is one of many artists added to the line-up by festival organisers today, alongside indie band Lottery Winners, Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Combe and Brighton rock band Lovejoy, among others.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire police called after Land Rover is abandoned by motorist along dual carriageway

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other artists already announced to play across the weekend include headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.

Sabrina Carpenter, left, will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year. Picture: PA
Sabrina Carpenter, left, will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year. Picture: PA
Sabrina Carpenter, left, will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year. Picture: PA
Most Popular

Carpenter, who has also starred in the TV show Girl Meets World and the Tall Girl movies, will be performing at the Big Top on Friday while on tour in the UK.

This year’s fancy dress theme has also been revealed as ‘Gods and Goddesses’ and fans are encouraged to draw inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life to create their costumes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Isle of Wight Festival will be held on Strawberry Fields from June 15-18 – click here for tickets.

AmericanLand RoverHampshireBrighton