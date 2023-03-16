Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Sabrina Carpenter, Lottery Winners and more added to June line-up
American popstar and actress Sabrina Carpenter will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year, it has been confirmed.
The Nonsense and Fast Times singer is one of many artists added to the line-up by festival organisers today, alongside indie band Lottery Winners, Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Combe and Brighton rock band Lovejoy, among others.
Other artists already announced to play across the weekend include headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.
Carpenter, who has also starred in the TV show Girl Meets World and the Tall Girl movies, will be performing at the Big Top on Friday while on tour in the UK.
This year’s fancy dress theme has also been revealed as ‘Gods and Goddesses’ and fans are encouraged to draw inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life to create their costumes.
The Isle of Wight Festival will be held on Strawberry Fields from June 15-18 – click here for tickets.