Hampshire police called after Land Rover is abandoned by motorist along dual carriageway

A motorist is being prosecuted after abandoning their vehicle on a dual carriageway, say police.

By David George
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the A31 in Hampshire, after a Land Rover was left in the right-hand lane of the eastbound carriageway.

Posting about the incident on social media, the police force tweeted: ‘If you are delayed heading west on the A31 this morning, this is why – the owner thought it would be a good idea to leave it in lane two and get an Uber home. Needless to say, prosecution heading their way.’

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
The silver 4x4 had been ditched just before the Minstead junction, just a few hundred metres after the end of the M27.

If your vehicle has broken down, you should try and get to a safe place before calling a breakdown service. If you are in danger or there is an emergency, dial 999.