Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the A31 in Hampshire, after a Land Rover was left in the right-hand lane of the eastbound carriageway.

Posting about the incident on social media, the police force tweeted: ‘If you are delayed heading west on the A31 this morning, this is why – the owner thought it would be a good idea to leave it in lane two and get an Uber home. Needless to say, prosecution heading their way.’

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The silver 4x4 had been ditched just before the Minstead junction, just a few hundred metres after the end of the M27.