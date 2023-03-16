Hampshire police called after Land Rover is abandoned by motorist along dual carriageway
A motorist is being prosecuted after abandoning their vehicle on a dual carriageway, say police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit was called to the A31 in Hampshire, after a Land Rover was left in the right-hand lane of the eastbound carriageway.
Posting about the incident on social media, the police force tweeted: ‘If you are delayed heading west on the A31 this morning, this is why – the owner thought it would be a good idea to leave it in lane two and get an Uber home. Needless to say, prosecution heading their way.’
The silver 4x4 had been ditched just before the Minstead junction, just a few hundred metres after the end of the M27.
If your vehicle has broken down, you should try and get to a safe place before calling a breakdown service. If you are in danger or there is an emergency, dial 999.