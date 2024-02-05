Isle of Wight Festival 2024: More acts announced today for music extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessie J, Natalie Imbruglia, The Pretenders, Johnny Marr, Feeder, S Club, Tom Meighan, Cian Ducrot, Caity Baser and Wunderhorse join the bill at the historic island event over June 20-23. The new additions to the 2024 line-up join previously announced headliners including legendary English electronic group The Prodigy, who have been entertaining crowds with their iconic electronic anthems for over three decades; Pet Shop Boys, headlining the Main Stage on Saturday night, with “Dreamworld The Greatest Hits Live”; and American rock heroes and one of the world’s biggest-selling artists Green Day, who will close the Festival’s Main Stage on Sunday night in a UK festival exclusive.

Taking to the Main Stage on Saturday 22 June is highly acclaimed British singer/songwriter Jessie J, known for hits include ‘Do It Like A Dude’, ‘Price Tag’, ‘Who You Are’ and ‘Domino’. Natalie Imbruglia also joins the Main Stage line-up, performing songs from her acclaimed career including her breakthrough worldwide hit single ‘Torn’, which sold over a million copies, ‘Big Mistake’, ‘Shiver’ and many more.

British-American rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Pretenders, will close the Big Top on Friday night, performing iconic tracks including ‘Brass in Pocket’, ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ and ‘Kid’. The Big Top will also host legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist and founding member of The Smiths, Johnny Marr. His live shows include songs from across his illustrious career, from classic Smiths and Electronic hits, to his diverse solo work. Celebrated, multi-platinum-selling rock band Feeder will also take to the Big Top, performing hits from across their 30 year career including ‘Buck Rogers’ and ‘Just Another Day’.

Bringing pop anthems to the island is S Club. The award winning group recently reformed to celebrate their 25th anniversary, touring across the country to their legions of adoring fans. Over the years they have amassed four UK number one singles and sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Tom Meighan also joins the bill today, performing on the Big Top stage.

Breakthrough artists Cian Ducrot and Caity Baser join the festival’s line-up for the first time ever. Cian is a streaming sensation, with breaking hit ‘All For You’ streamed more than 68 million times on Spotify alone and ballad ‘I’ll Be Waiting’ is currently sitting at over 163 million streams. Caity Baser’s recent rise to the forefront of the pop music landscape has seen her hailed as a “future superstar” by DIY and she also featured as part of Amazon Music’s Ones to Watch for 2023.

British rock band Wunderhorse also join the Festival’s 2024 line-up. Their debut album ‘Cub’ was named as one of the best albums of 2022 by NME, Riot and Far Out and they’ve finessed their phenomenal live set while supporting the likes of Sam Fender, Fontaines DC, Pixies and Foals on the road.

The Festival will also host incredible performances from acts including Scouting For Girls, Suede, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, The Streets, Keane, Simple Minds, Beverley Knight, Zara Larsson, Jake Shears, Dagny, McFly, Pet Shop Boys, The Bootleg Beatles, Picture This, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Crowded House, The Darkness, Toyah & Robert Fripp, Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band, The Mary Wallopers and The K’s.