Isle of Wight Festival: Headliners The Prodigy drive Wightlink ferry on way to huge music event

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:52 BST
Pictures show an iconic electronic music frontman trying his hand as a ferry captain as one of the Isle of Wight Festival’s headline acts makes its way across the Solent.

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett drove Wightlink’s Victoria of Wight from Portsmouth to the Fishbourne on Friday, June 21 ahead of their performance tonight. The electronic dance legends were invited up to Victoria of Wight’s Bridge by Captain Dave Booker, with Maxim and Liam taking seats at the helm. Liam took control of the wheel for a short while and blew the ship’s whistle.

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett driving the Wightlink Ferry - Victoria of Wight - to the Island | Wightlink

The prodigy on the Isle of Wight Ferry. | Wightlink

Liam reportedly said he was looking forward to visiting the Island again. He added that he remembers going to the Isle of Wight on holiday as a child and holds fond memories for him, as well as the last time that they played at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2015. The Prodigy will play the Main Stage this evening, from 10.30pm.

