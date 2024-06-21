Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pictures show an iconic electronic music frontman trying his hand as a ferry captain as one of the Isle of Wight Festival’s headline acts makes its way across the Solent.

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett drove Wightlink’s Victoria of Wight from Portsmouth to the Fishbourne on Friday, June 21 ahead of their performance tonight. The electronic dance legends were invited up to Victoria of Wight’s Bridge by Captain Dave Booker, with Maxim and Liam taking seats at the helm. Liam took control of the wheel for a short while and blew the ship’s whistle.

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett driving the Wightlink Ferry - Victoria of Wight - to the Island | Wightlink

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prodigy on the Isle of Wight Ferry. | Wightlink