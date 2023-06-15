Isle of Wight festival: Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker spotted in Portsmouth ahead of headline performance
A Britpop legend was spotted in Portsmouth – boarding the ferry ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 20:23 BST
Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the Sheffield indie band Pulp, travelled through the city along with his fellow performers on his way to the major live music event. Pulp boarded the FastCat ferry from Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday, June 14.
The band will play a headline performance on Friday night at 10.20pm.
Jarvis posed for a photograph with a member of Wightlink’s Ryde team during his journey.