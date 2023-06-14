The 2023 Isle of Wight Festival is around the corner, promising a huge line-up for keen music fans. The festival will take place between Thursday, June 15 and Sunday, June 18 at Seaclose Park in Newport.

Headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams (UK festival exclusive), as well as Blondie, Niall Horan, Sugababes, N-Dubz, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder, FLO, James Bay and many more are set to play the festival, in what will be an unforgettable weekend to kickstart festival season in style.

As well as seeing some of music’s biggest stars across the Main Stage and Big Top, the Festival offers a variety of alternative stages and attractions for all to enjoy throughout the weekend. Music is at the heart and soul of the festival, and The River Stage provides the perfect platform to discover new and emerging artists.

The Electro Love tent provides a dose of the 80s and 90s, while Cirque de la Quirk is an eclectic mix of live sets and games by day, and raves by firelight by night. This year’s fancy dress theme is ‘Gods & Goddesses - Myth & Music’ and fans are encouraged to draw inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life to create their costumes in a bid to win the best dressed competition.

But what are the set times for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Isle of Wight set times

Robbie Williams will headline this year’s Isle of Wight Festival

Here are the set times for the Main and Big Top stages at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival:

Main Stage

Friday

The Clause – 16:00 to 16:20

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – 16:40 to 17:00

Sugababes – 18.00 to 18.50

OneRepublic – 19:20 to 20:10

Courteeners– 20.40 to 21:40

Pulp — 22:20 to 23:50

Saturday

Germein – 11:55 to 12:15

Girlband – 12:35 to 13:05

Scouting For Girls – 13:35 to 14:20

Gabrielle – 14:50 to 15:30

Sam Ryder — 16:00 to 16:45

Anne-Marie – 17:15 to 18:00

N-Dubz – 16:30 to 19:30

George Ezra – 20:15 to 21:35

The Chemical Brothers – 22:20 to 23.50

Sunday

Phoenix – 11:20 to 11:50

The Optimists – 12:20 to 12:50

Chinchilla – 13:20 to 14:00

Ella Henderson – 14:30 to 15:10

MIKA – 15:40 to 16:20

James Bay – 16:50 to 17:35

Niall Horan – 18:05 to 19:05

BLONDIE – 19:35 to 20:35

Robbie Williams – 21:20 to 22:50

Big Top Stage

Thursday

Lottery Winners – 18:00 to 18:40

Oh My God! It’s The Church – 19:05 to 20:05

LF System – 20:25 to 21:10

Groove Armada (DJ Set) MC M.A.D. - 21:30 to 23:00

Friday

Germein – 16:15 to 17:00

Apollo Junction – 17:30 to 18:10

Plastic Mermaids – 18:40 to 19:25

Jamie Webster – 19:55 to 20:40

Peter Hook and The Light – 21:10 to 21:55

Sabrina Carpenter – 22:25 to 23:25

The Human League – 23:55 to 00:55

Saturday

Wallis – 12:30 to 13:05

The Kairos – 13:35 to 14:10

Brooke Combe – 14:40 to 15:20

The Last Dinner Party – 15:50 to 16:30

Sunday

Screening Of George Ezra’s End To End – 12:45 to 14:30

Toyah & Robert – 15:00 to 15:45

Lovejoy – 16:15 to 17:00

Gang Of Youths – 17:30 to 18:30

The Enemy – 19:00 to 20:00

Echo & The Bunnymen – 20:30 to 21:30

Manic Street Preachers – 22:30 to 23:55

