The unusual incidents happened on two Isle of Wight cemeteries – with police not treating them as suspicious.

The first discovery happened when a body was found at 8.31am at St Mary’s Church Road, Church Road, Cowes. No further details have been released about the person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police were then called at 11.51am after the body of an 81-year-old man was found at Carisbrooke Cemetery, Whitcombe Road, Newport.

His next of kin have been informed.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in sea

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious or being linked by police and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron