Isle of Wight: Two bodies found in cemeteries in separate incidents, police confirm
TWO bodies were found in separate cemeteries in one day, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:09 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:32 am
The unusual incidents happened on two Isle of Wight cemeteries – with police not treating them as suspicious.
The first discovery happened when a body was found at 8.31am at St Mary’s Church Road, Church Road, Cowes. No further details have been released about the person.
Police were then called at 11.51am after the body of an 81-year-old man was found at Carisbrooke Cemetery, Whitcombe Road, Newport.
His next of kin have been informed.
The deaths are not being treated as suspicious or being linked by police and a file is being prepared for the coroner.