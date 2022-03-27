Jealous woman beater Christopher Sainsbury, 34, turned ‘violent and aggressive’ after demanding to see his partner’s phone before beating her with a ‘shod foot’, a court heard.

The menace then went on the rampage and attacked a neighbour who tried to help the victim.

Jailed: Christopher Sainsbury. Pic Hampshire police

The disturbing incident, which took place on June 27 last year at around 11pm in Sarisbury Green, left the woman branding Sainsbury ‘evil’ for his ‘vicious’ actions that took place in front of their young son who was left in tears.

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson told Portsmouth Crown Court Sainsbury, of Sissinghurst Road, Fareham, lost control having drunk about 10 alcoholic drinks.

He said: ‘(Sainsbury) demanded to see her phone before the victim went to the kitchen. He became more abusive and aggressive and took her phone and pushed her causing her to hit her head on the radiator before she landed on her back.

‘She shouted at him to leave but he stamped on her repeatedly. The defendant also admitted kicking her in the backside.’

The desperate woman rang her neighbours for help with a man responding before the defendant stormed up to him.

‘(Sainsbury) grabbed him around the throat and said: “You're going to get a slap and your missus is going to get a slap too”,’ Mr Lawson said.

‘The defendant grabbed the man forcefully round the neck leaving him with red marks.’

Police were told by the female victim she had been stamped on at least five times - which Sainsbury rejected.

‘He denied it and argued it was self-defence,’ Mr Lawson added.

Sainsbury continued to deny wrongdoing before he was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial - forcing his ex-partner to recount the horrors she had been subjected to.

The court heard Sainsbury had a lengthy record for violent offences including previous for domestic violence in 2014 when he punched a former partner’s head before smashing her mother in the face as she tried to intervene.

He was convicted of criminal damage in 2018 when he ‘picked up a broom and smashed the shed’ belonging to his former partner in this case.

The victim, in a statement read out to court, said ‘every aspect of her life was now better’ following her split from Sainsbury.

She added: ‘I am grateful to be as far away from him as possible. You are a horrible and evil person.

‘I will never settle to be with someone like you ever again.’

Daniel Reilly, defending, said Sainsbury’s issues dated ‘back beyond the relationship’ with him now realising he needed help.

‘He is incredibly sorry for what he has done. He has a serious problem with jealousy, trust and anger,’ the barrister said.

Judge, Recorder Simon Foster, branded the incident a ‘deeply unpleasant and vicious attack’ that was exacerbated by the victim ‘having nowhere to run’ and the child being present.

The Recorder said he treated Sainsbury’s apparent remorse with ‘scepticism’.

Sainsbury, who was also convicted of assault by beating, was jailed for 15 months and given a five-year restraining order.

As Sainsbury was being taken down, Recorder Foster told him: ‘I hope you will put in place measures not to beat up future partners who have the misfortune to come across you.’

