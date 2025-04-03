Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A near miss on a walk to school has led parents to call for stronger safety measures on a Waterlooville road.

Lisa and James Mahaffey walk their children, Rhys, 9, and Freya, 6, to Berewood Primary School every morning via Marrelsmoor Avenue and have seen first hand how dangerous it can be. Last month a speeding car narrowly missed them as they went to cross the road.

The Mahaffey family, James and Lisa with their children, Rhys, 9, and Freya, 6. They are calling for better road safety measures outside Berewood Primary School, Waterlooville, after their children were nearly hit by a speeding driver while on their way to school. | Chris Moorhouse

Having previously raised the issue with the council and Berewood’s developers, Grainger, the latest incident has led them to call for urgent action before a disaster happens.

Lisa said: “We were walking the same route we take every morning when, out of nowhere, a car sped towards us. It was only by sheer luck that we weren’t hit. My children were terrified, and so was I. Next time, another family might not be so lucky.”

James added: “It is a disaster waiting to happen. We are speaking up now because we don’t want another family to go through what we did – or worse. We need change, and we need it now.”

To ensure safety the Mahaffeys would like to see the installation of a pedestrian crossing near Berewood Primary School, as well as speed-calming measures such as speed bumps or traffic islands.

Where Berewood is still under development, parents have been told by Hampshire County Council that the road is not yet their responsibility. Having confirmed this is the case, the council have advised they will be providing support to the school and will raise the concerns with the developer.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, said: “Marrelsmoor Avenue features several crossing points and raised traffic calming measures, in line with the planning consent given to the development by the local planning authority. The road currently remains unadopted, meaning it is not under the management or control of the County Council, but we will nevertheless raise these concerns with the developer.

“We have also arranged for our school travel planning team to offer Berewood Primary additional support on initiatives to help pupils and parents travel to school safely.”

However, a survey by the council has shown that the road outside the school is not eligible for a council funded school crossing officer.

The spokesperson added: “At the request of the primary school, an assessment survey has been taken to understand if Kentidge Road meets the criteria for a County Council-funded school crossing patrol officer.

“This survey is based on the number of children crossing the road and the volume of traffic but, at this time, the location does not meet the required threshold. The school or other groups do have the option to fund a patrol officer if it is safe for one to operate, and if the road owner gives permission.”

A spokesperson for Grainger said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority and we take all concerns regarding road safety very seriously. Our development plans were approved in accordance with local regulations and Road safety audits were also conducted as part of the designs.

“Speed safety measures including on-street parking have been implemented along with speed radars in the surrounding area to further enhance road safety. We are actively engaging with Hampshire County Council regarding enhancements to traffic safety in the area and are committed to working collaboratively with the community and local authorities to explore solutions that address these concerns effectively.”