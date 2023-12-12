A passenger died in a crash when the car he was travelling in hit a tree – leaving the driver with serious injuries and two children being rushed to hospital.

The horror collision happened on the B2070 Portsmouth Road, between Liphook and Rake, shortly before 3pm on Friday (8 December) when a silver Jaguar car left the road and collided with a tree. It happened on the southbound dual-carriageway section near to St Luke's Church.

The car was travelling with four occupants, all from the Liss area. One of the passengers, a 44-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. Two children in the rear of the vehicle, a 12 and 14-year-old boy, were also taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital for treatment.