The death of Jake Norman has sent shock waves across the wider community and crowds have turned out in Cosham Park over the last few days to pay their respects and lay flowers.

Jake,16, was pronounced dead at the scene at Cosham railway station on April 23 following a what ‘tragic incident’ and heartfelt tributes have poured in from his family, former school and college who knew him as a ‘humorous young man’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the station at 6.56am following reports of a casualty on the tracks but sadly it was too late.

Crowds of people have turned out to lay flowers, candles and photos of Jake Norman who died on Cosham railway on Sunday.

The teenager attended Springfield School and then went on to study at the City of Portsmouth College at the North Harbour Campus which specialises in construction and technology.

Katy Quinn, City of Portsmouth College principal and CEO, said: ‘We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Jake Norman and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘News of the tragedy has had a profound impact on his classmates and tutors at our North Harbour Campus. As a result, additional counselling and support will continue to be available to anyone who needs it.’

Sara Spivey, Springfield School headteacher, said: ‘The Springfield School community was deeply saddened to learn that Jake, a former pupil at the school, had been involved in a tragic accident and lost his life at such a young age.

Floral tributes at Cosham Park in Cosham, Portsmouth, for Jake Norman. Picture: Sarah Standing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We remember Jake as a characterful and humorous young man who was very popular within his friendship group; we know that he will be very much missed by his family, friends and others who knew him well. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.’

Jake’s family have paid tribute to him through the British Transport Police, releasing a statement which said: ‘As a family we are devastated for the loss of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson, Jake Norman.

‘Jake was a very strong-willed young man who always thought about others first, he was kind, caring and always helpful. Jake loved spending his time with his family and being at the gym.

Floral tributes at Cosham Park in Cosham, Portsmouth, for Jake Norman. Picture: Sarah Standing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He had his whole life ahead of him. Jake was loved and adored by his friends, we as a family have felt this love through the tributes and kind messages we have received.

‘We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks through this tragic incident and that we as a family will never be able to overcome losing him. We will always love and miss you.’

British Transport Police said officers are not treating his death as suspicious, but ‘they are still working to establish the full circumstances death and how he came to access the railway’.