James Bay puts in a spectacular performance at Victorious - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 20:07 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 20:20 BST

Victorious was in fine voice when it gave James Bay a warm welcome onto the Common Stage this afternoon (Sunday, August 25).

Huge crowds watched the singer-songwriter perform his set on the final day of the three-day festival. See our picture gallery:

James Bay rocked the Common Stage

James Bay at Victorious

James Bay rocked the Common Stage

Pictured - James Bay

James Bay at Victorious

Pictured - James Bay

James Bay rocked the Common Stage

James Bay at Victorious

James Bay rocked the Common Stage

Pictured - James Bay

James Bay at Victorious

Pictured - James Bay

