Jasper Carrott has crowd laughing at Victorious Festival - in pictures

The 80-year-old Brummie, who replaced Ruby Wax, delivered his customary array of witty remarks and laugh out loud jokes as the sun beamed down on Southsea Common on Sunday afternoon.

Jasper, a former BBC TV Personality of the Year, revisited some classic jokes from his heyday while adding a fresh twist.

The comedian poked fun at the difficulties he now faces with his age and with ever-changing technology - with him admitting he’s only just figured out how to use a fax machine.

The down-to-earth comedy legend spoke about being a grandfather, with him pouring scorn on it being a joyful experience.

Addressing why he hasn’t been on television for a number of years he said it was because he doesn’t cook - mocking the number of cooking shows on TV today.

The family-friendly comedian only swore fleetingly during his performance in front of adults and children, with him also making a dig about the number of modern comedians’ over-reliance on using swear words.

