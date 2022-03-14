The final text from Steve Dymond, 63, before his death following his appearance on The Jeremy Kyle show was revealed in a Channel 4 documentary on Sunday.

Steve, who lived in Portsmouth, died of a suspected overdose in 2019 after he was hoping to prove to fiancee Jane Callaghan, 51, he was not a cheat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Dymond, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019

However, a lie detector test said he was lying before the relationship ended and he took his own life 10 days after the ITV show. It is accepted the tests are not necessarily accurate.

Steve’s final text said: ‘I hope the Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now. They are responsible for what happens now. I hope this makes good ratings for them. I bet they keep this quiet. Never never never did I cheat on you. Never never. My final words.’

During the documentary, a show worker tells the investigation: ‘I felt like I had blood on my hands. We felt like we killed someone.’

Steve’s landlady Shelley Thaxter, 58, who found his body, said: ‘Steve told me that when he was on this stage, Jeremy Kyle basically, laid into him, saying you’re a liar. He couldn’t get off the stage. It’s like a cat caught in the headlights.’

When she called programme makers to tell them about his death she claims their first reaction was to worry about losing their jobs.

Steve’s ex Jane tells the documentary she is on medication because of what it did to her, before revealing Steve had expressed suicidal thoughts but was ‘always saying it’.

She added: ‘I feel so sorry for him, I didn’t think he would do it.’

SEE ALSO: Gas explosions leave mobile homes alight

In unseen footage, shown on the documentary, Kyle is heard saying to colleagues: ‘They’re terrible f***ing guests. They’re as thick as s***.’

Channel 4 said: ‘Jeremy Kyle was approached for a response to the series. He did not provide a statement for broadcast. We will reflect his position in the film.’

A pre-inquest hearing in 2020 was told that Mr Kyle will be treated as an ‘interested person’ in the full inquest, who will be treated as someone who may have ‘caused or contributed’ to Mr Dymond’s death.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron