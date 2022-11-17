News you can trust since 1877
Join the Horndean Band at St Georges Church for a free Christmas concert

JOIN the Horndean Band for a Christmas bonanza of carols and singing.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 2:57pm

As the Christmas season descends, events will be coming up quickly, and a highly anticipated event is the Horndean Band’s Christmas evening which is welcoming the entire community.

The evening will be packed full of traditional music provided by the band who will be kitted out in their most festive gladrags ready to put on a show, and it will be taking place in Waterlooville at St Georges Church.

There will also be the opportunity for the audience to judge the best dressed band member and their stand, and there may be a chance that not only the band will win prizes, but the audience may too.

The merry event will see the doors open at 6:30pm on December 17, and the event is completely free of charge for people to attend but donation are welcome to help the band.

