Joy for Havant council as Hayling Island's Beachlands retains Blue Flag status

The blue flag status recognises beaches for safety, cleanliness and water quality whilst acknowledging facilities for visitors.

Councillor Clare Satchwell, cabinet lead for planning, Hayling seafront strategy and coastal management, said: ‘It's great to see our beach retaining its award for another year.

‘We are dedicated to keeping our beaches clean and ensuring the bathing water is of high quality, and it's good to see this hard work being acknowledged.

Beachlands in Hayling Island

‘These awards not only show that our beach is one of the cleanest and safest in the country, it also shows us as having a good standard of facilities, which gives peace of mind to both tourists and residents.

‘We are starting to improve facilities, in line with our ambition for Hayling, this includes listening to our visitors and residents’ feedback, and acting on it.

‘There is still more to do but I would like to express my gratitude to the many people that work behind the scenes.

‘We also want to reach out to both residents and visitors to please play your own part in protecting our environment.’

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, added: ‘The success of central Beachlands in reaching the high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach officers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.