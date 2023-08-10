Patients who have pre-existing appointments for outpatient procedures and general appointments should attend as planned unless they have already been cancelled and rescheduled for a different date.

Staff are also urging that people only use the emergency department if they have need to seek medical assistance immediately.

Junior doctors and their families and friends outside the entrance to QA Hospital, Cosham, Portsmouth, at the previous junior doctor strikes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you feel unwell but are not sure whether or not to go to A&E, call 111, go to your local urgent treatment centre, call your GP or speak to a pharmacy, all of whom will direct you to the emergency department if needed.

Mark Roland, acting medical director for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “ We have had experience trying to make sure that we have plenty of staff and consultants particularly during industrial action.

"We have industrial planning meetings and we look at the whole picture. We work as a big team to work through any issues to try and resolve staffing problems and try to provide as much of our service as we can.

"The consultants have been fantastic throughout the industrial action and they have taken on some of the jobs that the junior doctors would usually do.

"We want to make sure all of our patients are safe.

"GP’s and primary services are still available on normal working hours and if you think you need non-emergency assistance.”

The strikes tomorrow are just one of many that have taken place over the last few months and the industrial action is concerning the pay that junior doctors receive, as well as the conditions that staff are facing.