PKSO Karate Havant have held a special awards evening for four of their students who are still going strong in their 60s and have been presented with their newest grades.

Once a karate student has reached the black belt, they can continue on their karate journey, but there are guidelines which state that each student must wait a set time before progressing.

The three senior grades were awarded to Michael Fletch, Jay Patel and Gary Leyshon, who have all been involved with karate for years and have continued to progress.

NOZOMI Karate at Havant Leisure Centre

Michael now has to wait eight years before he can move from grade seven above the black belt to the eight grade, making it a significant event for the seniors being awarded.

Samantha Lewington, the organiser of the event, said: ‘You have to wait a certain time between the Grades, 2 years from first black belt to second, then 3 years from 2nd black belt to Third etc. This traditional process means you become older and more experienced the higher up the black belt levels.

‘It was senior ones that graded this time around and is special because of the years gaps between them – it doesn’t come around that often.’

Micheal Fletcher in the centre, Tiru Jr Katsu on the left and Samantha Lewington the organiser of the event to the right

Tiru Jr Katsu said: ‘Shihan Fletch has not graded for over 14 years at a certain stage in his life but carried on training and teaching. Due to deep consideration by myself and Manabu hanshi 9th Dan Japan also Terry kyoshi, he was graded to 7th Dan. These grades were earned.

‘He fought a good fight during the kumite bout against two other senior karate ka, overcame nerves and most importantly stood by the principles of budo.’

He is known for his pioneering work with Shotokan Karate and he was awarded the NOZOMI lifetime award.