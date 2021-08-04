Popkids is holding a series of summer parties in the garden of the Queens Hotel in Osborne Road this summer holiday.

The parties take place from 1pm until 4pm every Monday and Wednesday afternoon throughout the school holidays.

Zoe Scott, from Buckland, was at the event with her daughter Florence, one, and her friends.

Undefined: related

SEE ALSO: Southsea café Hunter Gatherer serves good food and positive vibes

They were enjoying the face painting and entertainment.

Zoe said: ‘It is lovely. It is really nice for the kids.’

Dave Turner, from Emsworth, was at the event with his family and his friends.

He said: ‘It’s been great fun.’

Sophie Hopkins, from Hilsea, was with her daughters Emily, four, and Evie, five, plus a big group of friends.

She said: ‘It’s been really good. It’s the second time we have been to one of these parties and we’d definitely come again. It’s great for the kids.’

A disco was held with entertainers on the stage, plus popcorn and candyfloss was being sold, along with bags of sweets.

Organiser Alex Dutton, who runs Pop Kids with his business partner Vicki Lackenby, said it was the best event so far this summer.

The pair also run Fratton business Party & Print and they run Portsmouth Party DJ, bringing affordable entertainment to families.

Alex said: ‘It’s been great to see people out and about and enjoying themselves in the sun. All the parents have been getting involved, there has been an amazing atmosphere. It’s lovely to see everyone having fun.’

Tickets cost £7.50. Go to facebook.com/popkidsuk

1. Entertainment Entertainers and children at Popkids Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

2. Face painting Face painting was on offer at Popkids Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

3. Sunny The weather was wonderful for the party. Lani Mullen dancing with her daughter, Grace, one. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. Parachute A brightly-coloured parachute provided lots of fun Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo