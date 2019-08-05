A HOLLYWOOD legend stopped by for a surprise visit to a pair of hospices on his way to Wickham Festival over the weekend.

Kiefer Sutherland serenaded the children, young adults, families, nurses and carers at Naomi House and Jacksplace after they had invited him over for ‘some tea, cake and a jam’ on social media.

Kiefer Sutherland made a surprise visit to Naomi House and Jacksplace before playing Wickham Festival. Picture: Naomi House and Jacksplace

The actor, who is best known for his roles in 24, Lost Boys, Young Guns and Designated Survivors, made time to visit the Winchester hospices on Saturday before he rocked the stage at the Wickham Festival that night.

Kiefer performed a medley of his songs of his songs with the support of his band for the children before enjoying a well-earned cup of tea and some sponge cake.

The families of the children staying at the hospices also explained about the vital care available to them as Kiefer spent more than an hour at Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Keith Wilson, head of marketing at the charity, said: ‘When we recorded the video message for Kiefer we hoped he might see it, but thought it pretty unlikely.

Kiefer spent more than an hour at the hospices. Picture: Naomi House and Jacksplace

‘He is about as busy as a man can be at the moment. To wake up to a Twitter message from him saying he really wanted to come along was just incredible.

‘He was so very generous with his time, great with the kids and a genuinely lovely man.’

Social media posts about the star’s visit have since gone viral across the UK and US.

