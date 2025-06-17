Kim Woodburn: Celebrity Big Brother and I'm a Celebrity star from Portsmouth dies

Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
A TV personality famous for her direct approach and outbursts from Portsmouth has died.

TV personality Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83, her representative has confirmed.placeholder image
| Getty Images

Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity star Kim Woodburn, 83, passed away on Monday after a short illness.

Woodburn was born in Eastney on March 25, 1942, before she left her home at the age of 16 and moved to Liverpool where she worked as a live-in cleaner for a family, kickstarting her cleaning career which led to her starring in How Clean is Your House.

How Clean Is Your House aired from 2003 to 2009 and Woodburn went on to star in a Canadian version called Kim’s Rude Awakenings alongside Mike Chalut. In August 2009, Woodburn announced she would not be making any further series of the Channel 4 show, leading the broadcaster to announce the show had been cancelled.

Following her time on the show, Woodburn went on to make a variety of TV appearances, including starring as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother. She finished runner-up to Gino D’Acampo in I’m A Celeb and finished third place in Celeb Big Brother.

In August 2018, Woodburn made a controversial appearance on ITV’s Loose Women where she was asked by panellists whether she would make amends with Coleen Nolan. The pair famously fell out during their time on Celeb Big Brother.

However, Kim left the Loose Women set after a reception by the panel was widely described as "bullying". The incident resulted in almost 8,000 people complaining to regulator Ofcom.

In 2022, Woodburn made a number of guest appearances on GB News and was a contestant on the E4 cooking competition Celeb Cooking School, where she was eliminated first.

