They were collected as part of the Hope and New Life appeal run by St Mary’s Church in Fratton with Churchgoers, community groups, workplaces and schools from across the city collected Easter eggs and brought them to the church.

The chocolate eggs have been passed on to the Roberts Centre in Landport, which works with vulnerable families in and beyond Portsmouth, and will be handed out before Easter Sunday to parents who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy them for their children. Staff from the Roberts Centre will ensure that those families receive enough Easter egg for each child to have one.

Tony Mulkern is one of those who is grateful for the donations and he came to the Easter egg handover with his children Frankie, aged 11, Tommy, 8, and Shay, 7.

(left to right, back): Tony Mulkern, Vicki Langton, Temporary Accommodation Support Service team leader at the Roberts Centre, and the Rev Rajiv Sidhu, curate at St Mary’s Church, Fratton; (front, left to right): Shay, Tommy and Frankie Mulkern with Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Fratton.

He said: ‘The children were happy getting their eggs from the Roberts Centre and many thanks to the people who donated all the eggs, its much appreciated. Happy Easter everyone!’

It’s the seventh year in a row that churches have worked with the Roberts Centre to collect chocolate eggs and help families across the city enjoy their Easter celebrations.

The vicar, Canon Bob White, said: ‘This year, people have been very aware of the pressures and financial challenges faced by many in our community, and especially those families supported by the Roberts Centre.