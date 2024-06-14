Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles III has recognised the efforts of several people from Portsmouth and Hampshire in his birthday honours list.

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country. A total of 1,077 people have been acknowledged across the UK this year.

People who stood out locally range from those who made a remarkable difference in sport, libraries, volunteering, business, engineering, science and other fields. Award organisers said 64 per cent of recipients were people who showed “outstanding work” in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity, adding that 66 per cent of recipients lived outside London and the South East.

Of the 1,077 people honoured, 509 were women – representing 48 per cent of the total – and 10 per cent of all successful candidates were from an ethnic minority background. At CBE level and above, 40 per cent of recipients were women. Here is the full list of Portsmouth and Hampshire recipients.

Here is everyone from Portsmouth and Hampshire who has been recognised in King Charles III's birthday honours list. Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Graham Andrew Chipchase. Chief Executive Officer, Brambles. For services to Sustainable Business. (Basingstoke)

Professor Peter Moir Guthrie OBE FREng. Vice President and Trustee, Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to Engineering. (Basingstoke)

Professor Rachel Ann Mills. Senior Vice President (Academic), King’s College London. For services to Marine Science. (Southampton)

Dr Alison Vincent FREng. Non-Executive Director, Synectics plc, SEI Investments Ltd and Connected Places Catapult. For services to Engineering and Technology. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander (Rtd) Gary Robert Bushell RN. Director Cadets and Youth, Council of Reserve Forces and Cadets Associations. For services to the Armed Forces Cadets. (Southsea)

Janet Lewis. Deputy Director, Cabinet Office Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For Public Service. (Winchester)

Camilla Anne Oldland. Chief Executive Officer, Living Paintings. For services to People with Visual Impairments. (Newbury)

Hugh Richard Oliver-Bellasis. Vice-President, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust. For services to Nature Conservation and to the Rural Community. (Tadley)

Jessamy Rachel Baird. Lately Vice President, The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. For services to Healthcare Innovation. (Whitchurch)

David André Happy. Managing Director, Telint. For services to Telecommunications and to Technology. (Alresford)

Nicola Jane Iles. Head, Special Projects and Deputy Clerk, Privy Council. For services to the Accession Council. (Winchester)

Gillian Kiy. Lately Building Safety Legislation Lead, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Building Safety. (Basingstoke)

Linzi Melanie Neal. Community Development Officer, RAF Odiham. For services to RAF Personnel and their Families. (Basingstoke)

Richard Douglas Osborne. Coach, Sitting Volleyball. For services to Disability Sport. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

John David Pearce. Council Member, The Football Association. For services to Association Football. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Julie Kay Duffy. Vision Impairment Services Officer, Portsmouth Library Service. For services to Public Libraries and to the community in Portsmouth. (Portsmouth)

Valerie Mary Etteridge. For services to the community in Otterbourne, Hampshire. (Winchester)

Paul Kevin Francis. Community Development and Safeguarding Manager, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Public Safety. (Southampton)

Jannette Mary Balgarnie McElarney. Scout Leader, 29th Odiham Pondtail Scout Group. For services to Young People in Fleet and Odiham District, Hampshire. (Fleet)

Colin David Oliphant. For services to the Environment and to the community in Southampton, Hampshire. (Southampton)

Dane Royston Bevis Oliver. For services to the community in the Test Valley. (Stockbridge)