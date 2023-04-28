Families are invited to Fratton’s community Coronation event on May 7 between midday and 3pm – and it is set to be a day of fun.

The event will welcome a brass band and Pompey Pluckers as well as a performance from Black Hat Theatricals, all of which will be celebrating this historical event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be refreshments on sale, but people are being encouraged to bring their own picnic and the free event will be followed by a special service of thanksgiving at the church where there will be music and readings.

St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Fratton is not the only area that will be hosting a Big Coronation Lunch – Portsmouth, Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport are just some other places that will be holding Coronation events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad