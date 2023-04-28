King Charles III Coronation: Fratton will be hosting a big community picnic over the May bank holiday to celebrate the Coronation
St Mary’s churchyard will be kitted out for the Coronation festivities as it hosts a big community event.
Families are invited to Fratton’s community Coronation event on May 7 between midday and 3pm – and it is set to be a day of fun.
The event will welcome a brass band and Pompey Pluckers as well as a performance from Black Hat Theatricals, all of which will be celebrating this historical event.
There will be refreshments on sale, but people are being encouraged to bring their own picnic and the free event will be followed by a special service of thanksgiving at the church where there will be music and readings.
Fratton is not the only area that will be hosting a Big Coronation Lunch – Portsmouth, Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport are just some other places that will be holding Coronation events.
