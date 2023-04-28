News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
11 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
13 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
14 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
17 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
17 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

King Charles III Coronation: Fratton will be hosting a big community picnic over the May bank holiday to celebrate the Coronation

St Mary’s churchyard will be kitted out for the Coronation festivities as it hosts a big community event.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Families are invited to Fratton’s community Coronation event on May 7 between midday and 3pm – and it is set to be a day of fun.

The event will welcome a brass band and Pompey Pluckers as well as a performance from Black Hat Theatricals, all of which will be celebrating this historical event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be refreshments on sale, but people are being encouraged to bring their own picnic and the free event will be followed by a special service of thanksgiving at the church where there will be music and readings.

St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Malcolm WellsSt Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Malcolm Wells
St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Malcolm Wells
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: King Charles III Coronation: What’s happening over the May bank holiday in Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth, Fareham, Waterlooville, and Fratton

Fratton is not the only area that will be hosting a Big Coronation Lunch – Portsmouth, Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport are just some other places that will be holding Coronation events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on where community events are being held, click the link.

Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIGosportPortsmouth