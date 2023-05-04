The Portsmouth Deaf Centre welcomed 20 regular members who meet on Wednesdays to celebrate the Coronation of King Prince Charles III this weekend.

The group of friends enjoyed an afternoon of food and drink and took part in a royal raffle and royal bingo.

Debbie Hawkins said: ‘We have tried to get more people to come in and be part of the deaf community – We are brothers and sisters, we are a family.

‘They preferred the Queen, they loved her but I am happy for the King, I am happy for a change. We are also celebrating Brenda’s birthday so it is a double celebration.

Brenda Maynard will be turning 81 at the weekend and she will be the oldest member at the community group after having been involved in group for years.

The group is hoping to expand and grow in numbers so that members can welcome in more people from the deaf community and Debbie said that they are also planning on doing more trips together in the upcoming months.

Members of the Portsmouth Deaf Centre community group have celebrated the Coronation. Pictured: (Left to right) Susan Goodhold, Linda Jackson, Brenda Maynard and Debbie Hawkins.

She said that she wanted to get everyone up to London for the celebrations this weekend but it is too crowded and most places to stay are fully booked in anticipation of the Coronation.

