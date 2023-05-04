News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
12 hours ago Heathrow Airport strikes to go ahead - all you need to know
14 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
17 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death

King Charles III Coronation: Portsmouth Deaf Centre members rally together for a day or Coronation fun

Members of the Portsmouth Deaf Centre community group met to celebrate the Coronation.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Portsmouth Deaf Centre welcomed 20 regular members who meet on Wednesdays to celebrate the Coronation of King Prince Charles III this weekend.

The group of friends enjoyed an afternoon of food and drink and took part in a royal raffle and royal bingo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie Hawkins said: ‘We have tried to get more people to come in and be part of the deaf community – We are brothers and sisters, we are a family.

The Portsmouth Deaf Centre celebrated the Coronation in style with food, drinks and games.The Portsmouth Deaf Centre celebrated the Coronation in style with food, drinks and games.
The Portsmouth Deaf Centre celebrated the Coronation in style with food, drinks and games.
Most Popular

‘They preferred the Queen, they loved her but I am happy for the King, I am happy for a change. We are also celebrating Brenda’s birthday so it is a double celebration.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth weather: Full Met Office forecast ahead of King Charles’ coronation bank holiday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brenda Maynard will be turning 81 at the weekend and she will be the oldest member at the community group after having been involved in group for years.

The group is hoping to expand and grow in numbers so that members can welcome in more people from the deaf community and Debbie said that they are also planning on doing more trips together in the upcoming months.

Members of the Portsmouth Deaf Centre community group have celebrated the Coronation. Pictured: (Left to right) Susan Goodhold, Linda Jackson, Brenda Maynard and Debbie Hawkins.Members of the Portsmouth Deaf Centre community group have celebrated the Coronation. Pictured: (Left to right) Susan Goodhold, Linda Jackson, Brenda Maynard and Debbie Hawkins.
Members of the Portsmouth Deaf Centre community group have celebrated the Coronation. Pictured: (Left to right) Susan Goodhold, Linda Jackson, Brenda Maynard and Debbie Hawkins.

She said that she wanted to get everyone up to London for the celebrations this weekend but it is too crowded and most places to stay are fully booked in anticipation of the Coronation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: ‘Everyone is very welcoming here – I have been part of the group for years. Everybody is interested in the history in the royal family.’

For more information, click the link.

Related topics:CoronationKing CharlesQueen