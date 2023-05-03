As the nation awaits the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, many people in Portsmouth are wondering if the weather will cooperate with their outdoor plans, including street parties and Big Lunch events.

According to the Met Office , the weekend is set to be a mixed bag of cloudy skies and scattered showers. The Met Office said although the first part of this week will remain dry with temperatures reaching 20°C in most parts, Portsmouth will experience some light rain showers as it heads towards the weekend.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

“Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere. With celebrations continuing through the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales.”

Portsmouth five day weather forecast

Wednesday, May 3

A fine and dry day, with bright or sunny spells for most across Portsmouth. It will be breezy along the coast, where it will feel on the cool side. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Thursday, May 4

Thursday will be fine and dry with bright or sunny spells for many and feeling warmer than Wednesday. It will be windy along the coast and the skies will turn cloudier with the possibility of a rain shower by evening. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Friday (May 5)

Scattered showers are in store in Portsmouth this weekend

There will be a cloudy start on Friday, before slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms develop. There will also be a risk of hail. Maximum temperature 15°C.

Saturday (May 6)

The weather will stay unsettled on Saturday, with rain or showers expected. Maximum temperature 14°C.

Sunday (May 7)