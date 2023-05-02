The Coronation clean will tackle graffiti across the city and it will start on May 8 to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation.

MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘The Big Help Out is a welcome initiative which will not only bring people in Portsmouth together over the Coronation weekend, but also allow residents to do what they can to help out locally.

Stephen Morgan and people from the Good Gym want to clean the city to mark the upcoming Coronation celebrations.

‘With the many street parties and festivities on offer across Portsmouth this long weekend, the Coronation Clean is a great opportunity to improve the look of our community by removing unsightly graffiti.

