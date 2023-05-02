King Charles III Coronation: Portsmouth MP urges volunteers to help with Coronation clean and remove graffiti in city
The community is being encouraged to come together to get rid of graffiti across the city over the Coronation bank holiday.
MP Stephen Morgan is encouraging people to get involved with their local community and help with the Big Help Out by taking part in the Coronation Clean.
The Coronation clean will tackle graffiti across the city and it will start on May 8 to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation.
MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘The Big Help Out is a welcome initiative which will not only bring people in Portsmouth together over the Coronation weekend, but also allow residents to do what they can to help out locally.
‘With the many street parties and festivities on offer across Portsmouth this long weekend, the Coronation Clean is a great opportunity to improve the look of our community by removing unsightly graffiti.
‘I would love constituents to join me and Good Gym Portsmouth as we give back.’