Earth Day: Portsmouth MP joins beach cleaners in environmental push

Families congregated on Eastney beach at the weekend to take part in a beach clean.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

The Big Kids Beach Clean has been set up by Milton Park Primary teacher Sophie Gibbs to encourage local children to think about their local environment and take action to protect the planet.

In attendance was MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, who got involved in the litter picking in a bid to make the area a cleaner and more environmentally friendly place.

The local community from all over the city joined in and they all spent the morning collecting litter and waste on the beach to mark Earth Day, which was on April 22.

Pictured is: Stephen Morgan MP joined Rosie Gibbs (Right of) and her Mum, Sophie and other litter pickers. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-2)Pictured is: Stephen Morgan MP joined Rosie Gibbs (Right of) and her Mum, Sophie and other litter pickers. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-2)
    Stephen Morgan, member of parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘Plastic pollution is one of the most fundamental issues threatening the health of humans, animals, and ecosystems worldwide. Micro-plastics are found everywhere, from mountaintops to the deepest oceans – and even inside our bodies.

    ‘It was a real pleasure to join Sophie, her family and other local children to mark Earth Day and continue their brilliant efforts through the Big Kids Beach Clean to protect our planet, tackle plastic pollution and clean up our local beach.

    ‘I thank Sophie and volunteers for all they do.’

    Pictured is: Stephen Morgan joined in the beach clean. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-14)Pictured is: Stephen Morgan joined in the beach clean. Picture: Keith Woodland (220421-14)
    More and more litter picking events are being organised in the area to ensure that the beaches of Portsmouth and the surrounding towns and villages are working towards a cleaner future.

    The Big Kids Beach Clean hosts regular events each term and all of their upcoming litter picks are detailed on their Facebook page, click here for more information.

