King's Birthday Honours: Gosportarian and community superhero Malcolm Dent recognised for years of generosity

If you live in Gosport and are having a tough time, there is one man you can always rely on when the chips are down.
By David George
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read

For years, 74-year-old Malcolm Dent has been a cornerstone of the Gosport community, doing his part to help out others and put a smile on people’s faces. From organising Gosportarian events such as the Summer Festival, dog shows and the annual Christmas sleigh, to doing his part for the local blind club and multiple fundraising drives.

Now, he has been formally recognised by King Charles III for his remarkable efforts, having been nominated as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire Medal as part of the King’s birthday honours – meaning he will have BEM after his name.

Malcolm Dent, chairman of the Gosportarians, will be given a British Empire Medal (BEM). Picture: Alex ShuteMalcolm Dent, chairman of the Gosportarians, will be given a British Empire Medal (BEM). Picture: Alex Shute
Speaking to The News, Malcolm spoke of his surprise at receiving the honour – but quickly turned his attentions back to the many responsibilities he has in hand.

He said: ‘It certainly came as a bit of a shock, I wasn’t expecting it at all.

‘I just do the things I do because I enjoy helping out – but it is certainly lovely to get some recognition. As I was instructed I only told my wife, but everyone will find out now.

‘I’m 74 years old now and sometimes I feel it, but there’s so much going on from the blind club to the Gosportarians’ sleigh. We’re always thinking about the next project.’

Over the years Malcolm and his Gosportarians team have raised thousands of pounds for charities across Gosport and the surrounding area, working tirelessly to spread smiles and fun for good causes.

