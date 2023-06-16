The list marks the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK. Karen, who works as part of the Children and Young People team at HIWFRS, has been recognised for services to young people and public safety.

Karen Farr MBE, whose work has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Karen said: ‘I feel incredibly honoured to have received this award. To be able, together with the Children and Young People team, to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people is a huge privilege. I am blessed with a brilliant team and for me, this award is recognition for all the staff and volunteers who are committed and passionate about the work we deliver. I am also grateful to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and the Fire Authority for their unwavering commitment to improving positive outcomes for young people in our communities.’

Karen, from Eastleigh, joined Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service 15 years ago as a Prince’s Trust team leader. The organisation has helped more than 2,200 young people through the HIWFRS.

Chief fire officer Neil Odin said: ‘Karen deserves this recognition of her commitment and passion for improving the life chances of young people. She is an inspiration not only to the young people she works with but also to her team and colleagues. We are all delighted that she has received this honour.

Karen also led a project to open six new Fire Cadets units, launching the opportunity for more young people to gain essential social, life, work and wellbeing skills, including a BTEC Level 2 qualification.

