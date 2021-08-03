The Lee Hub, in Lee-on-the-Solent, brought everyone together to mark the grand opening of the library with a difference.

In July last year, Hampshire County Council axed eight libraries across the county, including the 83-year-old one on High Street, Lee.

But a group of trustees determined to keep the community bedrock afloat decided ‘to do something’ and after a ‘labour of love’ managed to secure a lease on the space, earn it charitable status and create Lee Hub.

Alongside the 9,000 books available to borrow, Lee Hub has become a vital part of the community, offering a range of clubs for people to join.

Operating under Covid-19 regulations, it has brought together people who would otherwise never have met.

It is served by 40 dedicated volunteers who are determined to keep Lee Hub going.

The official opening on Saturday saw around 100 people safely attend the uplifting occasion.

In keeping with the ethos of the venue, the ribbon was cut by a 93-year-old who was ably supported by a three-month old - despite the attendance of the mayor Mark Hook and councillors Graham Burgess and John Beavers.

Trustee Paul Twine said: ‘When it was announced the library was going to close the community came together and decided we must do something.

‘We got together and put forward a business case to take over the running of the building and applied for charitable status and secured grants of £20,000 to open the door and secure it for the first year.

‘It has been a labour of love by trustees and volunteers but we’ve really enjoyed everyone coming together with the opening the crescendo of that.

‘It’s now about giving it a go and is a question of survival which will depend on the community support.’

Lee Hub has secured a 10-year lease from Gosport Borough Council but needs £20,000 a year to operate.

Trustees hope innovative fundraising initiatives will help keep the venue afloat such as people, businesses and groups paying for use of the centre.

It is also hoped money will be raised through increasing subscriptions from members - with the hub already having 300 signed up out of a goal of 500.

‘All the income we make through the community will support us and allow us to pay our running costs,’ Paul said.

‘Now it is about learning what does and does not work.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage recently paid a visit to the centre. She said: ‘Libraries play a key role in our communities – improving education and skills, hosting community groups as well as reducing loneliness and social isolation.

‘To keep Lee Hub up and running as a community facility is such an achievement for all of those involved and it was great to meet with the trustees to thank them and visit Lee Hub in action.’

