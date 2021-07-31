Lego promises free family fun as its Pop & Play Tour comes to Hampshire

Lego Pop & Play is coming to Southampton

The tour will visit five UK cities over the summer including appearing in Bargate Southampton next weekend (August 7 and 8).

The free family event promises to unleash the creativity in all ages with four interactive play areas.

Families can take part in free work stations to produce cupcakes with Lego Dots, vehicles with Lego City, a scavenger hunt with Lego Friends and a music video with Lego Vidiyo.

After completing each station, families will receive a rosette and by collecting two, can head to a local Lego store, in Southampton it is inside nearby Westquay Shopping Centre, to collect a free gift.

Alison Wood, retail director of UK Lego Stores, said: ‘We’re looking forward to taking our first ever LEGO Pop & Play Tour around the UK!

‘Summer 2020 was disappointing for many families, so we hope this free, family event helps make up for it and gives them the chance to unleash their creativity.

‘With LEGO City, Friends, Dots and Vidiyo, we’ve ensured there’s something for all interests, whether that be arts and crafts, vehicles or music. With a free gift up for grabs for every family, taking part is a no-brainer!’

The tour will also call at Liverpool, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Bristol.

For more go to lego.com/stores/pop-and-play-tour

