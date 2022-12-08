Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A house in Langford Road, Buckland after it collapsed on Wednesday

Families began to return to their homes yesterday evening, with some sharing further photos that reveal the ‘absolutely shocking’ destruction in the residential street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the collapse, one resident said: ‘I was getting ready for work and I heard what I thought was a huge gust of wind – it wasn’t until I went downstairs and my mum had come in from outside telling me that a house had collapsed, absolutely shocking. ‘

‘I was terrified that it was going to happen to us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Langford Road resident's photos show the extent of the destruction.

Residents report that gas and electricity was unavailable overnight and were switched on this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council have been contacted for further information on cause of the incident.