Portsmouth house collapse: Photos reveal extent of the damage as families return to their homes in Langford Road
RESIDENTS of Langford Road have shared new photos revealing the extend of the destruction from a collapsed house in the road, as previously evacuated families return to their homes.
Police, fire, and ambulance services were called to Langford Road after the terraced property collapsed at about 8.30am yesterday morning.
Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Residents along the road were evacuated with a shelter set up in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, as Portsmouth City Council workers and engineers made the scene safe and begin to ascertain the cause of the collapse.
Families began to return to their homes yesterday evening, with some sharing further photos that reveal the ‘absolutely shocking’ destruction in the residential street.
Describing the collapse, one resident said: ‘I was getting ready for work and I heard what I thought was a huge gust of wind – it wasn’t until I went downstairs and my mum had come in from outside telling me that a house had collapsed, absolutely shocking. ‘
‘I was terrified that it was going to happen to us.’
Residents report that gas and electricity was unavailable overnight and were switched on this morning.
Portsmouth City Council have been contacted for further information on cause of the incident.