News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth house collapse: Photos reveal extent of the damage as families return to their homes in Langford Road

RESIDENTS of Langford Road have shared new photos revealing the extend of the destruction from a collapsed house in the road, as previously evacuated families return to their homes.

By Richard Lemmer
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 11:35am

Police, fire, and ambulance services were called to Langford Road after the terraced property collapsed at about 8.30am yesterday morning.

Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Hide Ad

Residents along the road were evacuated with a shelter set up in St Mary’s Church, Fratton, as Portsmouth City Council workers and engineers made the scene safe and begin to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

A house in Langford Road, Buckland after it collapsed on Wednesday
Most Popular
Read More
Huge fire wrecks thatched-roof house in Clanfield with more than 70 firefighters...

Families began to return to their homes yesterday evening, with some sharing further photos that reveal the ‘absolutely shocking’ destruction in the residential street.

Hide Ad

Describing the collapse, one resident said: ‘I was getting ready for work and I heard what I thought was a huge gust of wind – it wasn’t until I went downstairs and my mum had come in from outside telling me that a house had collapsed, absolutely shocking. ‘

‘I was terrified that it was going to happen to us.’

Hide Ad
A Langford Road resident's photos show the extent of the destruction.

Residents report that gas and electricity was unavailable overnight and were switched on this morning.

Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council have been contacted for further information on cause of the incident.

Portsmouth City Council dispatched engineers to make the property as safe as possible and check nearby buildings.
ResidentsPortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilPoliceSouth Central Ambulance Service