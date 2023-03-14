Large Arabian horse rescued by firefighters after she fell over in Denmead stables
Firefighters rescued a large stricken horse which had fallen over inside its stable.
Animal rescue teams and fire crews rushed to the paddocks in Sheepwash Lane, Denmead, on Friday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the large mare was on its side inside the stables.
NOW READ: Firefighters scramble to bedroom blaze
HIWFRS said: ‘Our animal rescue teams and fire crews were called to rescue a large horse who had fallen inside the stables on Sheepwash Lane in Denmead on Friday morning.
‘The Arab mare had fallen, was laid out on her side and was unable to get up. Firefighters from Cosham, Winchester and Overton were on the scene shortly before 10am.
‘A local vet sedated the animal before crews formulated a plan to lift the 15-hands high horse using a Manitou vehicle. The 31-year-old animal was successfully lifted and left with the vet and owner, as firefighters made up their equipment and returned to station at 11.34am.’