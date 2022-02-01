Large police presence cordons off part of the Canoe Lake car park in Southsea

Almost a dozen police cars were spotted attending the the Canoe Lake Car Park at around 5.10pm this evening.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary placed a cordon around the east side of the car park.

Several police cars remained at the scene before removing the cordon and leaving the scene at around 10.30pm.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

