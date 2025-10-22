A nine-year-old girl is backing a campaign against ocean pollution by taking the plunge into the sea every day.

Leela | Supplied

Leela, of Lee-on-the-Solent, is taking part in the Surfers against Sewage “dip a day in October” challenge.

Despite the cold, every day this month she’s been swimming in the sea, taking cold showers or doing the ice bucket challenge in a bid to raise awareness and money about sea pollution.

Her mum Charlotte said: “Some days have been harder than others but even after a long, busy day she remains committed to doing her daily dip.”