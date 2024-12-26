Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day dip: 13 pictures of chilly swimmers taking part in the annual Solent Swim School event

By Joe Williams
Published 26th Dec 2024, 15:35 GMT
While many of us were still recovering from yesterday’s over-indulgence, a group of hardy swimmers took to the sea as part of an annual tradition.

Solent Swim School held its annual Boxing Day dip in Lee-on-the-Solent on Thursday, December 26. The event has grown in popularity over the years with participants having to register in advance to take part.

While the refreshing swim is good way to counter the excesses of Christmas Day, it is also all for a good cause with proceeds going to Harbour Cancer Support.

Here are 13 pictures of hardy swimmers taking a dip:

Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-595)

1. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip

Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-595) Photo: Sarah Standing

Liz Savory, from Sarisbury Green, with her son Matt and daughter-in-law Sally Savory from Newbury. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-604)

2. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip

Liz Savory, from Sarisbury Green, with her son Matt and daughter-in-law Sally Savory from Newbury. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-604) Photo: Sarah Standing

Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-589)

3. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip

Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-589) Photo: Sarah Standing

A number of swimmers braved the cold conditions for the traditional Boxing Day swim. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-8105)

4. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip

A number of swimmers braved the cold conditions for the traditional Boxing Day swim. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-8105) Photo: Sarah Standing

