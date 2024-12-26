While the refreshing swim is good way to counter the excesses of Christmas Day, it is also all for a good cause with proceeds going to Harbour Cancer Support.
Here are 13 pictures of hardy swimmers taking a dip:
1. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip
Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-595) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip
Liz Savory, from Sarisbury Green, with her son Matt and daughter-in-law Sally Savory from Newbury. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-604) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip
Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-589) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip
A number of swimmers braved the cold conditions for the traditional Boxing Day swim. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-8105) Photo: Sarah Standing
