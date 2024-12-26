Solent Swim School held its annual Boxing Day dip in Lee-on-the-Solent on Thursday, December 26. The event has grown in popularity over the years with participants having to register in advance to take part.

While the refreshing swim is good way to counter the excesses of Christmas Day, it is also all for a good cause with proceeds going to Harbour Cancer Support.

Here are 13 pictures of hardy swimmers taking a dip:

1 . Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-595) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip Liz Savory, from Sarisbury Green, with her son Matt and daughter-in-law Sally Savory from Newbury. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-604) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Lee-on-the-Solent Boxing Day Dip Solent Swim School held their annual Boxing Day dip in the sea at Lee-on-the-Solent, on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (261224-589) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales